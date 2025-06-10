Man indicted after police make largest fentanyl bust in Georgia’s history

ATLANTA, Ga. — A federal jury in Atlanta indicted a convicted felon in what FBI Atlanta calls the largest fentanyl bust in Georgia’s history and enough to kill “47 million people.”

US Attorney’s Office says 47-year-old Bartholomew Keeton Harralson is accused of operating a massive fentanyl pill pressing lab, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Police seized more than 750,000 fentanyl, meth and cocaine pills, 207 lbs. of fentanyl, more than 56 kilograms of fentanyl, 84 kilos of methamphetamine, and nearly 10 kilos of heroin.

Police also seized 214 lbs. of meth, 22 lbs. of cocaine, 40 lbs. of heroin, 68 lbs. of marijuana, $150K in cash and jewelry.

FBI Atlanta says 34 guns including a machine gun and suppressor, ammunition, ballistic vests, and two pill presses including one that produced more than 20,000 pills per hour were also seized.