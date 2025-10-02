Crime And Law

Man hospitalized after shooting at South Fulton business

Shooting at Lost in da Souse Kitchen Lounge in South Fulton
By WSB Radio News Staff

SOUTH FULTON, GA — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night at a business in South Fulton.

Police were called to the business on Old National Highway, where they found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are processing evidence and questioning witnesses. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active.

This person is currently considered a person of interest, not a suspect, and we encourage anyone with information to contact the South Fulton Police Department.

Person of interest in Lost in da Souse shooting (South Fulton Police Department)

