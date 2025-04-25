Crime And Law

Man hit by car after fight over his girlfriend inside Dunwoody restaurant, police say

By Miles Montgomery
Man hit by car after fight inside Dunwoody restaurant The Bird (WSB-TV)
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police in Dunwoody are investigating after a fight at a restaurant escalated into a man being hit by a car in the parking lot early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the Bird restaurant at 4719 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. after reports of a person hit by a car.

Police investigators say a man and his girlfriend were sitting at the bar when another male approached his girlfriend to get her attention. A fight ensued which led the restaurant management to force them to leave.

When the man and his girlfriend entered the parking lot, officials say the man was hit by a vehicle. "Witnesses stated the vehicle intentionally drove towards the male, struck him and left the scene," according to Dunwoody police.

The victim is a man in his mid 40’s. He was rushed to Grady Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are searching for the person who drove into the victim.

