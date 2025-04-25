Man hit by car after fight over his girlfriend inside Dunwoody restaurant, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police in Dunwoody are investigating after a fight at a restaurant escalated into a man being hit by a car in the parking lot early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the Bird restaurant at 4719 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. after reports of a person hit by a car.

Police investigators say a man and his girlfriend were sitting at the bar when another male approached his girlfriend to get her attention. A fight ensued which led the restaurant management to force them to leave.

When the man and his girlfriend entered the parking lot, officials say the man was hit by a vehicle. "Witnesses stated the vehicle intentionally drove towards the male, struck him and left the scene," according to Dunwoody police.

The victim is a man in his mid 40’s. He was rushed to Grady Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are searching for the person who drove into the victim.