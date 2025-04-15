Crime And Law

Man faces murder charges in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting in January

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — Police arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta in January.

Officials say Atlanta police and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Conyers arrested Aldrickus Brown on Tuesday.

Brown faces multiple charges including Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Around 11 a.m. on Jan. 30, officers responded to a person shot call around the 1100 block of Wylie Street. Upon arrival, officers found a male inside a car with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The identity of the victim was not released by police.

Police transported Brown to the Fulton County Jail.


