Man dead after being shot multiple times in DeKalb County, police say

By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly shooting investigation is underway in DeKalb County.

Police responded to a shooting at the 6600 block of Hesters Court around 1:48 a.m.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. The victim was rushed to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can send an anonymous tip to DeKalb County Police through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

