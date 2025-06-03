Crime And Law

Man charged with murder in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta arrested and charged a man who was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in April.

Officials say Atlanta police, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 40-year-old Terrell Carithers in Stockbridge.

On April 16, police responded to the 500 block of Sunset Avenue after a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 51-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the shooting victim was not released.

Carithers was charged with Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, police officials say.

