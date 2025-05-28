Man charged with murder in connection to Atlanta shooting in 2023

ATLANTA — A 42-year-old man was arrested and faces charges in connection to a deadly Atlanta shooting that happened in 2023.

Police have charged Blain Stafford with Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Officers responded to 1376 Allegheny St. on Feb 17. 2023 around 5 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Stafford is in custody at Fulton County jail on unrelated charges, police say.