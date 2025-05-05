Man charged for hitting another man with his car after fight at Dunwoody restaurant escalated

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police have arrested and charged a man accused of hitting another man with his car after a fight escalated at a restaurant in Dunwoody in April.

Officers responded to the Bird restaurant at 4719 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. after reports of a person hit by a car.

According to Dunwoody Police Sgt. Michael Cheek, Sheldon Mayers injured Terry Crosby outside of the Bird restaurant on Ashford Dunwoody Road after an argument escalated over Crosby’s girlfriend.

Police investigators say a man and his girlfriend were sitting at the bar when another male approached his girlfriend to get her attention. A fight ensued which led the restaurant management to force them to leave.

When Crosby and his girlfriend entered the parking lot, officials say Mayers intentionally hit Crosby with his a vehicle.

“Witnesses stated the vehicle intentionally drove towards the male, struck him and left the scene,” Dunwoody police previously said.

Crosby was rushed to Grady Hospital with serious injuries. He remains hospitalized about a week and a half after the incident. The current extent of his injury is unknown.

Mayers was charged with hit and run and aggravated battery.