ATLANTA — On Friday, a man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Atlanta in April.

Police arrested 41-year-old Robert Carter in connection to the deadly shooting that happened April 16 at the 1200 block of Lee Street.

According to investigators, the shooting was classified as a “felon killed by private citizen” during the commission of “forcible felony.”

The identity of the shooting victim was not released by police.

The investigation is ongoing.