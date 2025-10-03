Man arrested in connection to deadly Atlanta stabbing

ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing in Atlanta late Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. after reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found a victim in the courtyard with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died. The identity of the victim was not released.

Police arrested 44-year-old Larry Gage in connection with the stabbing.

He faces murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony charges.

Police add Gage has 35 cycles out of Los Angeles including armed robbery, simple escape and auto theft. He was later transported to the Fulton County Jail.