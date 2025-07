DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man faces charges after being accused in the death of a man whose body was found in a burning car in DeKalb County in 2024.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. Marshals picked up 42-year-old Marcus Overstreet at an apartment complex in Union City.

He faces malice murder in the death of 36-year-old Mario Culver.

Overstreet is currently being held without bond.