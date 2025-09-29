Man arrested after off-duty Gwinnett County Sheriff’s deputy killed, teenage son shot

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — An off-duty Gwinnett County Sheriff’s deputy is dead and her teenage son is recovering after a shooting that stemmed from a domestic argument, according to investigators.

Authorities say the deputy, who has not yet been publicly identified, was found dead in an upstairs bedroom at the Villages of Shakerag subdivision. Her teenage son managed to escape the home and seek help from a neighbor, telling them his mother and her boyfriend were arguing when the man pulled out a gun. The teen, who had been shot, was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Eric Sumner of Suwanee, fled the scene. A brief chase along I-75 in Monroe County ended with his arrest. He has since been taken into custody and will be transported back to Forsyth County to face charges.

Sumner faces multiple charges including murder and two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit murder.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

WSB’s Daphne Young contributed to this story