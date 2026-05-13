Man arrested after hourslong standoff at apartment complex

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — Sandy Springs Police Department arrested a man following a domestic incident at the Glen Lake apartment complex on Glenlake Parkway Northeast.

Police said a woman called officers to report she had been assaulted by the father of her child.

Authorities identified the suspect as 33-year-old Dennis Carter.

Police said Carter returned to his apartment and barricaded himself inside.

Officers said they believed they heard gunshots and evacuated nearby apartments while responding to the scene.

Police said negotiators were eventually able to speak with Carter and convince him to surrender peacefully without incident.

Carter is charged with false imprisonment, simple battery and other crimes.

Investigators said additional charges could be added as the investigation continues.