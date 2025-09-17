Man arrested after 75-year-old woman found severely beaten inside Barrow County home

BARROW COUNTY, GA — A 51-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say they found a 75-year-old woman severely beaten at a home in Barrow County last weekend.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a welfare check call at the 200 block of Tanners Bridge Road around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The family of Lillie Armour said they hadn’t heard from her. Upon arrival, deputies say Dexter Armour “became aggressive” with them before he was detained.

The victim was found inside the home and appeared to have been beaten and was unable to open the door to reach authorities.

Armour was taken to the Barrow County Detention Center where he faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, and willful obstruction.