Crime And Law

Man arrested after 75-year-old woman found severely beaten inside Barrow County home

By Miles Montgomery
Police sirens (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

BARROW COUNTY, GA — A 51-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say they found a 75-year-old woman severely beaten at a home in Barrow County last weekend.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a welfare check call at the 200 block of Tanners Bridge Road around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The family of Lillie Armour said they hadn’t heard from her. Upon arrival, deputies say Dexter Armour “became aggressive” with them before he was detained.

The victim was found inside the home and appeared to have been beaten and was unable to open the door to reach authorities.

Armour was taken to the Barrow County Detention Center where he faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, and willful obstruction.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!