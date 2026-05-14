Man accused of using self-checkout scam to steal Walmart gift cards

DOUGLASVILLE, GA — A Douglas County man faces multiple charges after investigators say he used a fake barcode scheme to steal gift cards from a Walmart in Douglasville.

Arrest warrants show 30-year-old Kenzel Bakari Varner is charged with 14 counts related to theft by deception and forgery, along with four counts of obstruction.

Police say Varner used a self-checkout register at the Walmart on Concourse Parkway to purchase about $700 worth of gift cards.

Investigators accuse Varner of scanning a fraudulent barcode that reduced the price of each card during the transactions.

Police say the stolen gift cards were not recovered.

Varner appeared before a judge this week and was ordered held without bond during his initial court appearance.

He is expected to enter a plea during his next court appearance in August.

Authorities say Varner’s younger brother was also initially charged in the case.