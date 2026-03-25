Man accused of stealing unreleased Beyoncé music in Atlanta expected to plead guilty

ATLANTA — The man accused of stealing unreleased music from Beyoncé in Atlanta is expected to plead guilty Wednesday morning, according to court documents.

Kelvin Lanier Evans is accused of breaking into an SUV in a parking garage near Krog Street Market last summer and stealing items, including two laptops and five jump drives containing watermarked, unreleased tracks by the superstar.

Beyoncé was in Atlanta at the time for her “Cowboy Carter” tour. The SUV was rented for her choreographer during the tour stop.

Court documents state Fulton County prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence for Evans, citing his past convictions for car break-ins and asking that he be sentenced as a recidivist.

Evans is facing charges of criminal trespassing and entering an auto for theft. Prosecutors say his history of similar crimes is being considered as an aggravating factor.

The expected guilty plea marks a reversal from just a couple of months ago, when Evans pleaded not guilty to the charges.

There is no word yet on whether the unreleased music has been recovered.

The theft happened during Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” stop in Atlanta last summer. That same night, multiple people leaving the concert were injured due to an escalator malfunction at the Vine City MARTA station near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Water’s contributed to this story.