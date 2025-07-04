Man accused of shooting through 26th floor window of Atlanta apartment building arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was arrested and faces charges after firing a gun into the air at a high-rise residence in Atlanta early Friday morning.

Atlanta police say around 2:30 a.m., an off-duty Atlanta police officer heard gunshots in the area of the 800 block of Peachtree Street.

When additional officers arrived, they found a man identified as Quamarlos Simmons firing a gun “recklessly” in the air. Simmons was taken into custody without incident and the gun was recovered.

A resident called 9-1-1 saying someone shot a gun through her window on the 26th floor of 903 Peachtree Street.

“Due to the damages, glass fell to the ground at the intersection of Peachtree St NE and 8th St NE. There were no reported injuries and officers were able to block off the area until it could be cleaned up,” Atlanta police said.