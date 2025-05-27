Crime And Law

Man accused of robbing several DeKalb County businesses arrested

By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was wanted in connection to a months-long armed robbery spree is now behind bars after being arrested on Tuesday.

DeKalb County police say Terry Lewis Burston is accused of robbing a Decatur auto parts store in December of 2024.

Burston is accused of pulling out a black gun, tapping on the store counter and demanding money, police say.

He later ran away with an unknown amount of money.

“Burston is a violent repeat offender who allegedly terrorized the citizens of DeKalb County by assaulting federal employees and robbing local business operators at gunpoint,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

He is also accused of holding up a bank in 1995.

He faces federal charges because one of the people he is accused of robbing is a postal worker.

