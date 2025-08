SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison in connection to the murder of a Georgia girl in 2023.

According to officials, 23-year-old Kionta Parks pleaded guilty to multiple charges against him including murder and domestic terrorism.

Parks is accused of fatally shooting 11-year-old Asia Jones while she was asleep in her bed in Spalding County in May of 2023.

Jones was a member of the “Zoo Krew” a criminal street gang at the time.