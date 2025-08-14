Crime And Law

Man accused of breaking into metro Atlanta high school several days in a row arrested

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody after authorities in Cobb County say he broke into a metro Atlanta area high school several days in a row earlier this month.

The man identified as Dusty Beal, is accused of breaking into Pebblebrook High School by using his body weight to get through the school’s front door.

All of the break in’s occurred outside of school hours, police officials said. While Beal was in the school, warrants say he rummaged around empty classrooms.

The Cobb County School District released a statement saying Beal is homeless.

