Lawsuit filed against Uber, driver accused of raping, holding 14-year-old girl captive

By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A civil lawsuit has been filed in a Gwinnett County court against rideshare company Uber, and a Georgia Uber driver in connection to a sex trafficking crime.

Authorities say on Nov. 1, a 14-year-old girl was picked up by a Georgia Uber driver at an abandoned gas station around 1:30 a.m.

The driver was accused of driving 30 miles to the home of a Jonesboro man before drugging, repeatedly raping the victim. The driver was also accused of holding the victim hostage for several days.

Officials say Uber and the Uber driver are charged with transporting a 14-year-old girl more than 30 miles without parental consent.

The identity of the victim and the Uber driver in the lawsuit have not been released.

