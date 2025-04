LAGRANGE, Ga. — The LaGrange Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in connection to a burglary at a storage unit on March 27.

The person in surveillance footage is seen wearing a white hoodie, with gray pants and what appear to be dark-colored shoes.

The burglary happened at 33 N. Cary St. storage units. Police posted the surveillance footage at the link here.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Randazzo at 706-883-2620.