Kennesaw man arrested, accused of trying to poison roommate’s food with bug spray

KENNESAW, GA — A 69-year-old man is facing charges after being caught trying to poison his roommate’s food.

Kennesaw police said the 34-year-old victim provided them with video that showed the incident.

The victim “showed the video of the roommate coming into the kitchen opening up the air fryer, spraying into the air fryer where the food was and then leaving while holding the raid spray can,” said Officer David Buchanan with the Kennesaw Police Department.

The victim told officers he noticed a chemical smell while cooking meatballs.

He called police, who arrested his roommate on aggravated assault charges.

The identity of the roommate was not released.