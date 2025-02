ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are investigating after they discovered human remains in northwest Atlanta on Thursday.

Officers responded to the area of 1200 Foster St. NW after reports of human remains being found around 3:14 p.m.

At the instruction of the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, the human remains were removed.

Investigators with the Atlanta homicide unit responded to assist.

The identity of the human remains was not released by police.