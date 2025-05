ATLANTA — An argument between two people escalated into a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Sunday, Atlanta police say.

Officers say a shooting happened at JJ’s Food Mart located at 507 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. after reports of a shooting around 7:20 p.m.

Investigators were informed that a female victim with a gunshot wound was rushed to the hospital after being shot.

The identity of the victim was not released by police.

The investigation remains ongoing.