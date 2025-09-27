Crime And Law

Home invasion leads to SWAT standoff in northeast Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Man holding machete, shotgun causes SWAT standoff in Northeast Atlanta neighborhood Police said a man broke into a home with a gun and refused to come out for hours. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — A home invasion escalated into a SWAT standoff in northeast Atlanta Friday evening.

Atlanta police said officers responded to a call about a criminal trespass at a residence on the 2100 block of Melante Drive. Officers later learned that an armed suspect had unlawfully entered the home.

“Officers immediately established a perimeter around the residence and requested assistance from APD TFO (Tactical Field Operator) officers and SWAT,” police officials said in a statement.

After repeated unsuccessful attempts to contact the suspect using a loudspeaker, SWAT units arrived and obtained a search warrant.

Officers later found 31-year-old Bryan Newcomb inside the home. He was taken into custody without incident.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!