Home invasion leads to SWAT standoff in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — A home invasion escalated into a SWAT standoff in northeast Atlanta Friday evening.

Atlanta police said officers responded to a call about a criminal trespass at a residence on the 2100 block of Melante Drive. Officers later learned that an armed suspect had unlawfully entered the home.

“Officers immediately established a perimeter around the residence and requested assistance from APD TFO (Tactical Field Operator) officers and SWAT,” police officials said in a statement.

After repeated unsuccessful attempts to contact the suspect using a loudspeaker, SWAT units arrived and obtained a search warrant.

Officers later found 31-year-old Bryan Newcomb inside the home. He was taken into custody without incident.