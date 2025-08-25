Historic metro Atlanta theatre box office vandalized, but ‘The Show Goes On’

MARIETTA, GA — Despite the historic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre being vandalized over the weekend, spirits remain high.

Police are investigating after the 90-year-old theatre on Marietta Square was vandalized.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video to identify the person responsible.

“All we need from you is what you already give so generously: being the supportive community that experiences the magic of arts, entertainment, and gathering together at The Strand,” officials said in a Facebook post.

The Strand remains open, officials said

For those who feel moved to give a little extra, donations can be made at strandmarietta.org/support/.