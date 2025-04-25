Crime And Law

Henry Co. police search for 2 accused of stealing wallet, committing card fraud at Best Buy

By Miles Montgomery
Two people wanted for committing card fraud at Best Buy in Henry County (Henry County Police)
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County are searching for two people accused of committing financial transaction card fraud at a Best Buy on Monday evening.

Officers responded to the Best Buy located at 1835 Jonesboro Rd. in McDonough after reports of fraud between 7:20 p.m. - 7:35 p.m.

Police say two people are believed to have taken the victim’s wallet from a LA Fitness on Foster Drive in McDonough.

Surveillance photos show a male wearing a blue mask, a dark Green hoodie, ripped jeans and White sneakers. Another photo shows a male wearing a Black coat, Black mask, Black and Red pants and sneakers.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the two people are encouraged to contact Detective D. Green at 770-288-8394, or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

