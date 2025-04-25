Henry Co. police search for 2 accused of stealing wallet, committing card fraud at Best Buy

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County are searching for two people accused of committing financial transaction card fraud at a Best Buy on Monday evening.

Officers responded to the Best Buy located at 1835 Jonesboro Rd. in McDonough after reports of fraud between 7:20 p.m. - 7:35 p.m.

Police say two people are believed to have taken the victim’s wallet from a LA Fitness on Foster Drive in McDonough.

Surveillance photos show a male wearing a blue mask, a dark Green hoodie, ripped jeans and White sneakers. Another photo shows a male wearing a Black coat, Black mask, Black and Red pants and sneakers.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the two people are encouraged to contact Detective D. Green at 770-288-8394, or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.