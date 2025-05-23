Henry Co. police need help identifying, finding 4 people accused of shoplifting at Target

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County are searching for a group of people accused of shoplifting several items at a Target in McDonough last week.

Henry County police say three females and a male entered the Target store at 1850 Jonesboro Rd. on May 17.

The group went to the women’s/girls section and the boy’s section and selected multiple clothing items and placed them in two shopping carts, police officials say.

The four people are accused of putting bedding and pillows over the clothes to conceal the items on the way out of the Target without paying.

The group drove off in a silver SUV, police say.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the identification of the suspects, please contact Detective R. Leduc at 770-288-8254 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text us tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.