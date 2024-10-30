‘He tried to cut my finger:’ Gwinnett County man recalls being zip-tied, kidnapped

Gwinnett County Police are looking for two men wanted for a violent home invasion where a victim was beaten, robbed, kidnapped, and threatened for hours inside a DeKalb County body shop.

On July 28 at around 1 a.m., a Gwinnett County homeowner was assaulted and kidnapped after opening his door to someone he knew.

The homeowner, who asked to remain anonymous, said he opened his door for Jian Sun, expecting he might need help, only to be met with violence.

Sun, along with another man identified as Stephen Valenzuela, got into the home, cut the wi-fi to stop any surveillance recording then proceeded to rob and beat the victim, the victim says.

The men then forced him into his own car, police said. They drove him about 12 miles to an auto shop in Chamblee, which records show is registered in Sun’s name.

At the shop, the victim says the men demanded money, threatening to harm him further if he didn’t comply.

“He tried to cut my finger,” the victim said. The victim said the men demanded $5,000 per finger.

After 12 hours, the suspects released him with threats of more violence if he didn’t bring money the next day. The victim then went to the hospital and reported the incident to the police.

Gwinnett County Police are now searching for Sun and Valenzuela.

“This is a violent attack,” said Cpl. Juan Madiedo. “We need to make sure they’re arrested.”

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact the police.