Gwinnett man sentenced to life in prison in deadly counterfeit robbery scheme

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A gang member has been sentenced to life in prison after a Gwinnett County jury convicted him of murder in a deadly counterfeit robbery scheme.

28-year-old Jordan Anthony Moorman of Duluth was found guilty in the January 2019 shooting death of 62-year-old Leslie Smith.

Prosecutors say Moorman served as the getaway driver after his co-defendant, Jordan Brantley, shot and killed Smith.

Authorities say Smith had traveled to Norcross to retrieve a mobile phone from one of the individuals involved in the counterfeiting operation.