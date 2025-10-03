Gwinnett grand jury indicts 12 in $3.6 million shoplifting ring

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Gwinnett County grand jury has handed up a sweeping indictment against 12 people accused of running a multi-million dollar shoplifting ring.

The retail RICO indictment follows a two-year investigation and outlines a large-scale theft and fencing operation based in Gwinnett County. Prosecutors say husband and wife Supachok and Kannika Sae-Ly, along with Hugo Teng, oversaw nine “boosters” who stole high-dollar merchandise from big box and department stores.

The stolen items ranged from power tools and Dyson vacuums to LEGO sets, Ninja appliances, Caraway cookware, and even a Gucci watch. Prosecutors say the merchandise was sold on eBay under Kannika Sae-Ly’s “Superwoman 12” account, which logged more than 21,000 sales nationwide over four years.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office says the scheme racked up $3.6 million in sales and ultimately impacted shoppers by forcing stores to raise prices. Some of the defendants also face additional charges for other crimes committed during the four-year period.

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said the indictment is meant to ensure those responsible “don’t get away with these crimes.”

The investigation remains active.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story