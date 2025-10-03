Crime And Law

Gwinnett grand jury indicts 12 in $3.6 million shoplifting ring

By WSB Radio News Staff
Massive indictment charges thieves accused of stealing millions from big box stores across metro Atlanta Investigators say they have charged thieves who hit big box stores across the north side of metro Atlanta, leading to a massive RICO indictment into the multi-million dollar shoplifting and fencing operation. (PHOTO: Surveillance video)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Gwinnett County grand jury has handed up a sweeping indictment against 12 people accused of running a multi-million dollar shoplifting ring.

The retail RICO indictment follows a two-year investigation and outlines a large-scale theft and fencing operation based in Gwinnett County. Prosecutors say husband and wife Supachok and Kannika Sae-Ly, along with Hugo Teng, oversaw nine “boosters” who stole high-dollar merchandise from big box and department stores.

The stolen items ranged from power tools and Dyson vacuums to LEGO sets, Ninja appliances, Caraway cookware, and even a Gucci watch. Prosecutors say the merchandise was sold on eBay under Kannika Sae-Ly’s “Superwoman 12” account, which logged more than 21,000 sales nationwide over four years.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office says the scheme racked up $3.6 million in sales and ultimately impacted shoppers by forcing stores to raise prices. Some of the defendants also face additional charges for other crimes committed during the four-year period.

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said the indictment is meant to ensure those responsible “don’t get away with these crimes.”

The investigation remains active.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!