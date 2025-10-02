Crime And Law

Gwinnett County farm worker sentenced to 20 years, deportation for sexual assault of teen

By WSB Radio News Staff
Gavel on a desk in front of law books
Courtroom gavel (heliopix - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Gwinnett County farm worker faces decades in prison and eventual deportation after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Gwinnett County officials say 36-year-old Sergio Palomares-Guzman entered guilty pleas to multiple charges, including rape and child molestation.

The incident occurred in June 2023 at a home in Grayson. Authorities said the victim reported that Palomares-Guzman had lured her to a camper, where he sexually assaulted her.

He was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.

Officials confirmed that after serving his sentence, Palomares-Guzman will be deported.

