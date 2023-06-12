Gunshots send crowds scattering at Georgia shopping center

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas Police Department officials asked the public for information regarding what occurred at a shopping center over the weekend.

On Sunday at 2:45 a.m., authorities said there were numerous shots fired at the George Washington Carver Shopping Center.

In surveillance video from police, a large number of people are seen running in the parking lot away from the scene.

Police have not provided specifics regarding what led to the incident. They also have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.

Business owners have been asked not to allow loitering on the property after business hours during the investigation.

Police have not said if anyone was injured.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call DPD tip line at 912-260-3600.

Authorities also asked the public that if they recognize any person or vehicles in the video to contact police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

