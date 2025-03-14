Georgia woman sentenced to decades in prison for trying to distribute meth

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman was sentenced to decades in prison after being found guilty of trying to distribute meth out of her home.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office say they received a 9-1-1 call about illegal drug activity at an Acworth home in June of 2023.

When deputies arrived, 45-year-old Jacquelyn Elaine Moravetz was found with several bags of meth that weighed nearly 28 grams. Agents also say they found meth inside other personal belongings of Moravetz.

On Tuesday, a Cherokee County judge sentenced Moravetz 20 years, with the first seven years to be served in confinement.

She is also ordered to 120 hours of community service.