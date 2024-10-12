Georgia teen arrested in connection to nurse killed at repast for family member

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said they have arrested a suspect involved in a shooting that killed a 29-year-old nurse.

The shooting happened May 24, just after 7 p.m. on Chestnut Hill Circle. When officers arrived they found a group gathered at a home for the repast of a family member.

Witnesses told police they heard a shooting several houses down.

That’s when the victim, 29-year-old Sametria Edwards-McCord, who was just standing in the crowd, was shot.

Edwards-McCord was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, the same hospital where she started working as a nurse four days earlier.

Latanya Walker rushed to the hospital and saw her daughter arrive. “I’m seeing her. I’m seeing that she’s not alert,” she said.

Sametria died later at Grady Memorial Hospital.

