Georgia Tech police identify suspect in dining hall shooting incident

By WSB Radio News Staff
Delante Mayes Police search for 28-year-old Delante Mayes
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech police have identified a suspect accused of firing a gun at the West Village Dining Hall on campus Tuesday night.

Authorities are searching for 28-year-old Delante Mayes, who is wanted on several charges, including reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Delante Mayes' vehicle (Georgia Tech)

According to Georgia Tech, the incident stemmed from an altercation between two individuals employed by a third-party staffing agency. Campus police quickly responded, and no students or university employees were injured.

In a statement, the university said it is carefully evaluating its relationship with the staffing agency involved as the investigation continues.

