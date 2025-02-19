Georgia postal worker arrested, accused of stealing credit cards from mail

ACWORTH, Ga. — A U.S. Postal Service worker in Acworth was arrested after complaints from residents accusing her of stealing credit cards that she was supposed to deliver in Georgia.

According to police, Bianca Wheat was arrested after residents say she stole credit cards from their mail boxes and using them.

Investigators believe that Wheat worked with other people to steal credit cards and identities of people who she was supposed to deliver mail to.

Thousands of dollars has been charged to credit cards that Wheat is accused of stealing, according to police.

Wheat is in jail and faces multiple charges.