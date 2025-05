DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man has become the 13th person convicted of trafficking a missing teenager in the metro Atlanta area, officials say.

According to officials, 34-year-old Terry Florence was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of trafficking a 17-year-old girl and two adult women in DeKalb County.

The 17-year-old victim was initially reported as missing from Kansas City and was found in a Fulton County hotel in August of 2020.