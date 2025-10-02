Georgia man sentenced to life for sex crimes against child

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A Georgia man was sentenced to two consecutive life terms plus 19 years after being convicted of sexually abusing a child.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office began its investigation in September 2022, after a victim’s mother reported that 37-year-old Ball Ground man Allan Maltman had been sexually abusing her child, who was under 16.

Officials said Maltman was known to the child and had regular contact with her. The child later disclosed that the abuse had been ongoing for about a year.

Before imposing the sentence, Judge Jennifer L. Davis acknowledged the victim’s courage and the significant impact of Maltman’s actions, noting the victim’s composure and strength during testimony.