Georgia man sentenced to life in prison, convicted of murdering pregnant girlfriend

By Miles Montgomery
Diamonte Oiy’Shawn Haithcoats accused in the death of Shaniyah Rodriguez
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A Stone Mountain man faces two life sentences after being convicted of murdering his pregnant girlfriend in 2023.

Officials say 24-year-old Diamonte Haithcoats is accused of murdering his girlfriend Shaniyah Rodriguez on Old Singleton Road in Clarkston in 2023.

Authorities say Rodriguez was pregnant with their child at the time. She later died at the hospital and doctors had to perform an emergency C-section to save the baby.

Haithcoats was charged with malice murder.

He does not have the possibility of parole, plus five years, officials add.

