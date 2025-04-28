Georgia man sentenced to 30 years in prison for human trafficking, ‘pimping out his girlfriend’

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to human trafficking and other charges on Monday.

According to Douglas County officials, 33-year-old Elmer Page plead guilty to “pimping out his girlfriend” through the Mega Personals app.

When Pages’ girlfriend threatened to leave him, Page is accused of threatening her family.

Page is also accused of shooting his girlfriend at a Douglasville hotel in 2023.

Page claimed that she shot herself, however, the victim told police at the hospital that Page shot her, officials say.