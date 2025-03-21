Georgia man, girlfriend sentenced to prison for beating his 5-year-old daughter to death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta father and his girlfriend were sentenced to prison after being convicted of beating his five-year-old daughter to death.

According to DeKalb County police, 30-year-old Cedric Herring, and his 28-year-old girlfriend Unchinna Myrick pleaded guilty to two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and voluntary manslaughter.

Herring told doctors that they were in a car crash and his daughter Janiyah Herring was unconscious and not breathing.

According to investigators, an exam showed that the child’s death was related to blunt force trauma from brutal beatings.

Herring was sentenced to life in prison for murder and Myrick was sentenced to 50 years with 30 years to serve on probation.

According to prosecutors, the child was tied down and whipped the day that she died.