Georgia man convicted of rape sentenced to life in prison

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A Woodstock man was sentenced to serve life in prison plus 20 years after being convicted for rape.

According to District Attorney Susan Treadaway, Nicolas J. Mittenmeyer, 45, of Woodstock, was sentenced to prison with sex offender specific conditions for rape, family violence aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations when a women reported that she was raped by Mittenmeyer in June of 2023.

“The victim told us that Mittenmeyer raped her many times, but she did not report the crime at first because she did not believe that it was a crime for a man to rape his wife, and then because she did not think anyone would believe her,” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe of the Domestic Violence Unit, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the State.

Cherokee County officials said, “the victim provided additional evidence showing a pattern of domestic violence, including photos of injuries over the course of their relationship.”

“The evidence in this case showed that this defendant manipulates, controls, and mistreats others, especially women. Even after admitting to the rape in a recorded conversation, he continued to deny any wrongdoing and refused to be accountable for his actions,” Ashe said.

The victim also ordered no contact of any kind with the victim, payment of restitution, and sex offender special conditions, officials concluded.