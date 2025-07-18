Georgia man charged with murdering wife and son

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after two people were killed inside a Newton County home on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to a home on Oak Meadows Drive in Covington after reports of a shooting around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, 53-year-old Willie Glen says his 50-year-old wife Kawonda Glen and his 20-year-old son Mikhail were shot inside.

The bodies were later discovered by deputies. The investigation reveals a domestic related incident escalated into the shooting.

Willie Glen was placed into police custody and faces multiple charges including murder and aggravated assault.