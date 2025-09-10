Georgia man accused of threatening fiancée, fatally stabbing her dog sentenced to 11 years in prison

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — A man accused of threatening to kill his fiancée and fatally stabbing her dog earlier this year has entered a guilty plea.

Joshua Allen is accused of threatening his fiancée and killed her dog in February 2025.

Allen is also accused of tampering with evidence when he “bleached the crime scene and attempted to dispose of the dog,” Sandy Springs police said.

He was convicted of first-degree cruelty to animals, terroristic threats, and tampering with evidence.

Defense attorneys requested a sentence of five years with only two to serve, but a Fulton County Superior Court judge denied that request. Instead, Allen was sentenced to 11 years in prison without probation or the possibility of parole.