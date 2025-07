FAIRBURN, Ga. — Fairburn man accused of stealing prescription drugs that are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison.

Georgia officials say 29-year-old Malik Forte is accused of stealing nine shipments of prescription drugs from delivery vehicles parked in front of multiple pharmacies, including one in Stone Mountain.

Officials say the stolen drugs included hydrocodone, oxycodone, and morphine that was worth nearly $400,000.