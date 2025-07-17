Georgia man sentenced to 35 years in prison in connection to shooting

LAKE ALLATOONA, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man who was convicted in a shooting in 2024 will now spend 35 years behind bars.

Superior Court Judge Jennifer Davis sentenced Gregory Eugene Hall Jr., 44, of Lithonia, in connection to a 2024 shooting at Lake Allatoona that left a man injured.

The shooting happened on June 16 just after 6 p.m. in the area of Sweetwater Campground off Fields Chapel Road on Lake Allatoona.

Investigators say Hall shot an unarmed man three times in the parking lot.

“The evidence in this case clearly showed that the defendant’s actions were malicious, intentional, and not a matter of self-defense,” said Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Visockis, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the State. “He brandished a weapon and fired three times at an unarmed man. After firing the second shot, he paused, then maliciously fired a third time at the victim, who was already seriously injured and lying on the ground.”

Bystanders rendered aid to the victim until first responders arrived, officials said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. The identity of the victim was not released.

Hall was found guilty on aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.