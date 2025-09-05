Georgia man accused of sexually abusing multiple teens arrested

ROSWELL, GA — A 21-year-old metro Atlanta man faces charges after being accused of targeting and abusing multiple teens for sex.

Roswell police arrested Ellenwood man Lorenzo Abarca, accused of targeting at least five victims.

“Our investigation revealed that Abarca used the social media platform Snapchat to connect with his victims where he then subjected them to online and in some cases physical sexual abuse,” Roswell police officer Tim Lupo said.

Abarca also is accused of providing some of the victims with drugs and alcohol. Lupo says there could be more victims.