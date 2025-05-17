Georgia authorities search for man accused of taking infant hostage, assaulting officer

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway in Georgia for a suspect who is accused of holding an infant hostage and assaulting a police officer.

According to the Hogansville Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 500 block of Lawrence Street around 11 p.m. on Friday after reports of a dispute and shots being fired.

Upon arrival, a man identified as 30-year-old Jarmmal Cox ran away on foot. Officers also recovered drugs and a gun.

Around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the same location after reports of a disturbance. Police officials say Cox hit a Hogansville police cruiser and drove off.

Police were informed of that Cox was armed and had taken an infant hostage and asked for assistance from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team.

When the Coweta County SWAT Team arrived, they called for additional support from the Fulton County Police Department SWAT Team.

Officers worked to ensure the infant was safe and tried to negotiate a peaceful surrender. SWAT officers entered the house and found the infant inside, safe and unharmed, police said.

However, officers said Cox escaped before SWAT entered the home.

Cox faces aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding charges. Police said additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cox is urged to contact the Hogansville Police Department at 706-637-6648.